Draw results available for spring bear controlled hunts

Spring bear controlled hunt draw results are available now at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com.

The results are posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.

Hunters whose names were drawn can buy the controlled hunt tags through any Idaho Fish and Game license vendor. The can also buy through the online license system, or by calling 1-800-554-8685 and the tag will be mailed to them after purchase. Tags will be mailed within seven to 10 days, so allow time for shipping.

Transactions completed over the Internet or telephone have an additional convenience fee added to the transaction.

Hunters who were successful in the draw should receive a notification card by mail by March 10, however, it is the responsibility of hunters to find out whether their names were drawn in these hunts. Those who do not have access to the internet can either wait to receive their notification card, or visit a Fish and Game license vendor to determine draw status.

Hunters who already have a general season bear tag may exchange their general season bear tag for the appropriate controlled hunt tag. Alternatively, they may keep their general season bear tag and purchase a controlled hunt bear tag.

Any exchanges of tags must be completed at an Idaho Fish and Game office, and reduced priced tags or second bear tags cannot be exchanged for a controlled hunt tag.