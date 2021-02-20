Discourse Over Discord: What Does Interfaith Harmony Sound Like?

An interfaith discussion hosted by the Nashville Church of Scientology in 2019. Because of the pandemic, for now, these discussions are being held online

An interfaith discussion hosted by the Nashville Church of Scientology in 2019. Because of the pandemic, for now, these discussions are being held online

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of World Interfaith Harmony Week, the Nashville Church of Scientology held an interfaith service by this title to bring together diverse faiths in friendship. In the town known as Music City, the Church sought to emphasize that just as many different timbres, tones and voices add richness and depth to song and composition, so do the beliefs of many faiths, practiced in peace and tolerance, create a vibrant culture.

World Interfaith Harmony Week is a UN initiative observed every February “to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.” For the past four years, the Church of Scientology Nashville has hosted a multifaith event in honor of the week. This year, because of COVID-19, the event was virtual.

“To truly combat religious discrimination, we have to come together and learn about the religious other,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology, and moderator of the discussion. “We believe that conversation has a magical quality. Through it, people can discover common beliefs and values and bridge differences. Communication can bring people of many different faiths together in harmony.“

The unique interfaith service was cohosted by the Religion Communicators Council. It featured a discussion among Muslim, Jewish and Baha’i adherents.

“Everyone, regardless of their race, religion or culture deserves to have a voice, to live in peace, and to practice their religion in harmony with the rest of mankind,” said Rev. Fesler.

To Scientologists, interfaith harmony is a core religious value, said Fesler, pointing out that the Creed of the Church of Scientology begins: “We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights; that all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance.”

“It is part of our very fabric to support the right and ability of members of all faiths to practice their religion in peace,” he said.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

For more information, visit www.scientologyreligion.org.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Discourse Over Discord: What Does Interfaith Harmony Sound Like?

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Discourse Over Discord: What Does Interfaith Harmony Sound Like?
While Everything Else Ground to a Standstill During the Pandemic, Drug Abuse Did Not
As the Scientology Super Bowl Ad Aired, a New Interactive Timeline of the Church’s Global Pandemic Response Went Live
View All Stories From This Author