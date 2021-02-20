Discourse Over Discord: What Does Interfaith Harmony Sound Like?

An interfaith discussion hosted by the Nashville Church of Scientology in 2019. Because of the pandemic, for now, these discussions are being held online

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of World Interfaith Harmony Week, the Nashville Church of Scientology held an interfaith service by this title to bring together diverse faiths in friendship. In the town known as Music City, the Church sought to emphasize that just as many different timbres, tones and voices add richness and depth to song and composition, so do the beliefs of many faiths, practiced in peace and tolerance, create a vibrant culture.

World Interfaith Harmony Week is a UN initiative observed every February “to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.” For the past four years, the Church of Scientology Nashville has hosted a multifaith event in honor of the week. This year, because of COVID-19, the event was virtual.

“To truly combat religious discrimination, we have to come together and learn about the religious other,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology, and moderator of the discussion. “We believe that conversation has a magical quality. Through it, people can discover common beliefs and values and bridge differences. Communication can bring people of many different faiths together in harmony.“

The unique interfaith service was cohosted by the Religion Communicators Council. It featured a discussion among Muslim, Jewish and Baha’i adherents.

“Everyone, regardless of their race, religion or culture deserves to have a voice, to live in peace, and to practice their religion in harmony with the rest of mankind,” said Rev. Fesler.

To Scientologists, interfaith harmony is a core religious value, said Fesler, pointing out that the Creed of the Church of Scientology begins: “We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights; that all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance.”

“It is part of our very fabric to support the right and ability of members of all faiths to practice their religion in peace,” he said.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

For more information, visit www.scientologyreligion.org.