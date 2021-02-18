Attorney General Wilson’s statement on Heartbeat Bill becoming law

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Feb. 17, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of David Matthew Roberts, 24, of Taylors, S.C., and Benjamin Scott McFadden, 31, of Simpsonville, S.C., on 18 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations. Investigators state both Roberts and McFadden distributed multiple files of…