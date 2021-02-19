Nominations Needed for Nongame Wildlife Committee

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations through April 30 for four seats on its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee — a board of North Carolina citizens that provides advice to the Wildlife Commission on nongame wildlife conservation issues across the state. Nominations are being accepted for expert and at-large seats on the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee.

Available seats, including relevant experience, are:

Expert affiliate seat: Nominees for these seats should have extensive biological, regional, academic, scientific and/or habitat expertise and experience in matters dealing with nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina.

At-large affiliate seat: Nominees for these seats should be qualified individuals from land trusts serving North Carolina, federal natural resource agencies (other than the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), non-governmental conservation organizations, industries with operations and/or management that have landscape-scale effects on wildlife, or other organizations that provide a stakeholder voice in wildlife resource conservation. Individuals should have a comprehensive knowledge of nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina. The Wildlife Commission asks committee members to participate actively throughout their terms. The committee meets four times a year, usually at the Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh. The 19-member board of the Commission is scheduled to appoint committee members at its July meeting based on the nominees’ credentials, expertise, affiliation and constituency at large.

To nominate an individual for the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, submit a nomination form with information regarding affiliation and expertise, cover letter and résumé (if available).

Electronic submissions are preferred, however hard copies may be mailed to the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, Attn: Shauna Glover, Wildlife Management Division, MSC 1721, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700.

For more information about the committee or the nomination process, email or call Shauna Glover, (919) 707-0064.