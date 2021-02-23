Paragon Concepts First to Bring In Biesse Selco Robotic Saw

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier cabinet door manufacturer, Paragon Concepts, continues its aggressive expansion by purchasing Biesse’s Selco WN6 ROS robotic saw.

Paragon is the first company in North America to acquire the Selco ROS - the latest key to building The Best 5 Piece Shaker Door Ever.

The Selco ROS thrusts Paragon deeper into Industry 4.0. The saw includes simultaneous rip and cross cuts and a twin pusher that allows for differing lengths to be cut, which increases cut productivity by 40%. Add to that the robotics, and the process scales beyond imagination.

“This is the second round of major equipment purchases in the last two months” quotes Isaiah Rozek, owner of Paragon Concepts. “Demand for our products continues to build. We have felt the pressure to keep our lead times advantageous to our customer base, and the Selco ROS solution will go far to help us stay way ahead of the curve.”

“We at Biesse are excited that Paragon Concepts is the first fabricator in N. America to bring in the Selco WN6 ROS” quotes Federico Broccoli, President and CEO at Biesse America & Biesse Canada. “Paragon has an unmatched reputation for leading trend and producing the highest quality products. That lines up perfectly with where Biesse positions itself. We are honored to work with Paragon Concepts.”

Paragon leads the way in building premium cabinet door fronts that are manufactured on a wide variety of TFL materials including Stevenswood, Salt, Gizir, Wilsonart, Formica, FENIX, Mirlux and Roseburg. They produce cabinet doors on eleven total lines with more than two hundred colors to choose from.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them nationally. Profiles include 5 Piece Shaker, Slab and 3 Piece. You can find out how to order at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

Selco WN6 Robotic Saw