INDEVCO Plastics Announces Sustainable Heavy Duty Films & Bags with Up to 50% Recycled Content

/EIN News/ -- Longview, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO Plastics continues expanding its range of sustainable plastic films, today announcing the launch of recyclable industrial films and bags that use up to 50% recycled resin content. Last month, INDEVCO Plastics announced its recyclable Shrink Bundling Film comprised of 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin for the beverage and processed food industries.

Wayne Mashe, Divisional General Manager of INDEVCO North America Plastics Division, explains, “We’ve been using post-industrial recycled (PIR) resins in our blends since we opened in 2015. Every film we produce is 100% recyclable, and today we’re optimizing how the films with PIR and PCR recycled materials perform, especially for industrial customers.”

INDEVCO Plastics utilizes up to 50% PIR or PCR resins, as well as eco-friendly water-based inks, in its heavy duty FFS Film, Centerfold PE Film, and pre-formed Open Mouth Polybags. These films and bags are commonly used by industrial manufacturers to pack agricultural minerals, building materials, industrial and pool salt, lawn and garden products, pet food and litter products, and petrochemical products.

Jay Bodine, INDEVCO Plastics Plant Manager, works closely with resin suppliers on unique blending and extruding techniques for the Longview, Texas plant and for a greenfield facility opening in Orangeburg, South Carolina this year.

“We’re capitalizing on new technologies from machine manufacturers and resin suppliers to do two things. First, increase the amount of recycled resin in every film we produce and, second, keep the key properties of these films on par with films made with 100% virgin resins.”

Using INDEVCO Plastics packaging, brand owners can achieve sustainability objectives related to raw material sourcing and waste. Replacing virgin resins with recycled content decreases waste to landfill, uses less energy, and helps create a circular economy. Plastic films designed for recyclability allow for regeneration of plastic scrap and packaging waste into new plastic products, encouraging a circular economy of plastics.

INDEVCO Plastics procures PIR and PCR resins through local sources in the US and recycles its own waste stream. The company is an Operation Clean Sweep Partner, a program supported by the Plastics Industry Association and the American Chemistry Council.

About INDEVCO Plastics

INDEVCO Plastics produces a range of recyclable plastic film and bags for manufacturers and converters: form-fill-seal (FFS) film, centerfold (C-fold) sheeting, heavy-duty open mouth bags, stretch hood film, shrink bundling film, and sealant film. The flexible packaging company serves the beverage, building material, chemical and petrochemical, industrial salt, mineral, lawn and garden, material handling, and packaging converting markets.

INDEVCO Plastics is a division of INDEVCO North America and the multinational INDEVCO Group, a signatory to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). INDEVCO companies are committed to designing and developing sustainable plastic packaging for a circular economy.

