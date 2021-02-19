Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,345 in the last 365 days.

Rugby Mining Announces CAD$500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (0.5) common share purchase warrant (a “Half Warrant”). Each full warrant (two (2) Half Warrants together) will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company for a period of one (1) year from the date of the close at an exercise price of $0.20.

A material change report relating to the Offering is being filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering. The shorter period is necessary in order to permit the Company to close the Offering in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

Closing of the proposed Offering is anticipated to occur on or about March 20, 2021. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and general expenses.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com.

RUGBY MINING LIMITED
For further information, please contact:

Rob Grey, V.P. Corporate Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.687.3141
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941		 Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
info@rugbymining.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rugby Mining Announces CAD$500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.