5 Best Essay Writing Services in 2021: Report on Paper Writing Services and Sites Online

Essay writing has become a popular online service that many students rely on. From 2010 to 2020 the industry saw growth of 310% from 30m to over 90m. Although the industry has seen setbacks, such as legislation in Australia blacklisting certain paper writing services, demand continues to grow. By 2025 the market is expected to be worth 200 million, with 80% controlled by the 5 most popular essay writing websites.

This report has evaluated the traffic and pricing of best essay writing services to estimate their yearly revenue over the past decade..



How the Best Essay Writing Services Were Evaluated

Price - Essay writing services tend to charge on a per-page basis that includes turnaround time, academic level, topic, and so on. In this report, sites that offered quality at great prices scored higher on this list.

Quality - It’s no secret that these essays will be handed in at schools, colleges, or even universities. Even if the student does rewrite the content in their own words, the quality of the original piece cannot be overlooked. That’s why this article took into consideration the quality of content provided when ranking the best essay writing services on the market.

Writers - Building on quality, the writers hired by the platform should be professional, experienced, and capable of handling any paper thrown at them. As such, this article carefully looked at how each platform screened writers and what methods were available for the customer to contact the writer.

Customer Support - Customers are bound to run into issues with any online service at some point. Therefore, this article made sure to look at how customer service on each site dealt with complaints, revisions, and any negative feedback.

The 5 Best Essay Writing Services in 2021

1. Grademiners - Best Essay Writing Service Overall

Experience counts, and with this writing service, students are getting over ten years' worth of industry experience. Grademiners have been around for a while and, therefore, know how to provide quality papers.

Why choose Grademiners?

Simple, easy-to-understand pricing policy

100% money-back guarantee

Easy communication between staff, writers, and clients

Onsight calculator

Proofreading services available

The process is straightforward. Users simply need to provide details of what they want in their paper and use the online calculator to estimate the price. Grademiners vet their writers, making sure they pass a grammar test and a screening interview to guarantee your papers are handled by people who know their stuff.

Their pricing is competitive, and depending on the length, deadline, and other details, customers can pay as little as $16 a page. $8 per page if proofreading is all that's needed to make sure your paper is perfect.

This company also offers discounts, a money-back guarantee as well as 24/7 communication through different chat, e-mail, and other messaging options. Users can stay in constant contact with the company while waiting for a quick deadline to be met.



Finally, their online reputation is quite good, and the professional attitude helps make sure customers get treated as they should.

2. 99Papers - Best Essay Writing Service for Short Deadlines

This is said to be one of the more ethical writing services people can use to get their homework done. The pricing starts at roughly $9 per page and goes up from there depending on length, etc.

Why choose 99Papers?

Competitive pricing

Handles all types of writing assignments

Flexible deadlines

Easy-to-use platform

Money-back guarantee

99Paper offers a 5% first-time discount adds to your savings and makes sure customers can afford their services without emptying their piggy bank. There is an on-site calculator to figure out your costs before you sign up and order a paper.

Plus, users can order essay writing, research papers, citations, and even dissertation projects, as well as other content projects they need to be completed by a pro. There is also a money-back guarantee. Customers just have to look on the website to find the requirements that have to be met to get their money back.



With the simple ordering process, users simply have to click on the particulars for their specific needs, and the order will reflect those requirements when the writer picks up the project. The company does pride itself on making sure your deadlines are met, guaranteeing you won't have to request an extension or turn your paper in late to your teacher.

3. Essaybox - Best Writing Service for College Students & Graduates

The focus of this writing service is more for college students and graduate students. They work with clients worldwide and employ about 1800 writers, give or take a few, who live in different countries.

Why choose Essaybox?

Native English writers

Competitive pricing

Covers a wide range of subjects

Works with students up to Ph.D. level

Easy-to-use payment system

Like every other writing service, their per-page costs are competitive, with the minimum price starting at $11.40. If you want plagiarism-free papers, customers may need to pay a little extra. Still, Essaybox's plagiarism detection will make sure students won't get in trouble.



This writing service also offers the same services as their competitors, including but not limited to a money-back guarantee, original work, 24/7 customer service, unlimited revisions, and so on.



There is also a first-time discount, but long-term clients can get other bonuses if the paper is long enough. Plus, they use native English speakers from Canada, America, the UK, and other western countries.



Their area of expertise covers a wide range of subjects making sure their company is ready to handle the needs of its many different clients. The maximum fee that customers can be charged should be around $60 per page, but that is for a Ph.D. level paper with a 3-hour deadline.

4. EssayFactory - Best Essay Writing Service for UK-Based Student

More for students who live in the United Kingdom than any other country, this writing service prides itself on its good customer service, often responding to early morning inquiries quickly.

Why choose EssayFactory?

Attractive website

Easy-to-use interface

Competitive pricing

Extensive range of subjects

Wide variety of services and extras





EssayFactory is also supposed to be a very ethical writing service as it maintains a strong "meeting the deadline" policy. This company also has a money-back guarantee policy, but it is a graduated guarantee depending on where the paper is currently at during the writing process.

If the paper has not been assigned, most likely, you will receive a 100% return on your money. But if the writer has started work on the paper, customers will receive between 50 to70% of their money back.

Along with the normal paper writing service, this company offers editing and proofreading services to make sure papers are given the best treatment before turning them in.

With an easy ordering process, customers should be able to get their assignment on the board within a few minutes. The cost is roughly 11 British Pounds per page if you put a 15-day deadline.

5. Essay-Company - Most Affordable Essay Writing Service

Eassy-Company provides great writing service that comes through with its promises.

Why choose Eassy-Company?

Good quality papers

On-time delivery

Looks after their clients

Negative reviews quickly addressed

VIP service available

Eassy-Company provides a good writing service to work with. They makes sure the assignments are all returned on time and at high-quality levels. Also, they do contact those Who are not satisfied with the writers and talk to them about the service they received.

In addition, the company does offer a fair money-back guarantee as well as provide their clients with confidentiality. Like their competitors, this writing company also has a wide range of services it provides.

Their prices per page are said to be one of the lowest around, and an on-sight calculator helps users figure out their costs before they click that payment button. Then the paper is returned with high-quality content that should impress any professor.

The company's clear policies help the client know that nothing is being hidden from them when using this company for their writing needs.

Best Essay Writing Service Guide

Use These Services With Caution

While they are not illegal to use, you could be charged with cheating and potentially face expulsion if your school finds out. To use papers written by these companies, you should rewrite them in your own words before turning them in.

Use a Plagiarism Checker

Make sure to use your own plagiarism checker, as the ones employed by these companies are not known to be the best in the world.

Keep an Eye Out for Fake Sites

There are a lot of fake writing services on the internet. They may be clones of reputable ones and exist only to steal your credit card information.

Look Out for Non-Native English Writers

Watch out for the writers, as not all of these writing services employ native English speakers. You have to double-check their work to make sure the writing makes sense.

Best Essay Writing Service: The Bottom Line

As long as teachers and universities keep assigning research papers, essays, and so on, there will be essay writing sites that offer their services to students as a way of "keeping on top of deadlines." Though whether students should rely on these sites falls into a bit of a grey area, it's ultimately their choice whether they decide to work with a trusted essay writing platform.

The pricing may be high, but then you are paying for experience, knowledge, and convenience. When students simply do not have the time to do the research themselves, these writing services come to the rescue.

All you have to do is pick the best of the best to make sure your content is top quality.





