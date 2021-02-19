Bespoken Spirits Named World Whiskies Awards 2021 Rye Category Winner

/EIN News/ -- Special Batch #1 secures Silver and American Light Whiskey takes Bronze in Corn category



MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced it was named a Rye Category Winner for the American results of 2021 World Whiskies Awards. Additional wins for the company include Silver for its Special Batch #1 and Bronze for its American Light Whiskey, both in the Corn category.

The World Whiskies Awards select, reward and promote the world’s best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe. They are the global standard for selecting the very best in all internationally recognized styles of whiskies. Bespoken Spirits beat out dozens of award-winning and well-established brands that use traditional barrel-aging to secure the honors.

“Winning independent, blind tastings proves that Bespoken Spirits’ innovative model for precisely tailoring the aroma, color and taste of a spirit works” said Martin Janousek, co-founder of Bespoken Spirits. “To have validation like a Category Winner from the World Whiskies Awards shows that distillers can mature premium spirits in a matter of days not years.”

To mature the award-winning spirits, Bespoken Spirits used its proprietary ACTivation technology. The process extracts the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT). It manages the critical chemical reactions with precision, control, and speed, and enables billions of bespoken recipes within days, not years.

The Category Winner and medal designations come on the heels of winning gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Wine Spirits Competition and others.

For more information about Bespoken Spirits, follow us on Facebook (@bespokenspirits) and Instagram (@bespokenspirits) or visit http://www.bespokenspirits.com .

ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken’s proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29aefb00-70f1-4eb7-b643-f9be90759e97

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c1c96ff-fb06-442f-8cb9-8d960cb909d9