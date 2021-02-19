Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Support for EV Wireless Charging Solutions with Celem’s HTC Series of High Temperature Capacitors

High temperature capacitors for applications up to 125°C

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today its ability to provide improved support for Electric Vehicle (EV) Wireless Charging solutions with Celem’s HTC series of high temperature capacitors.



With over 50 years of experience, excellence, and expertise in manufacturing specialized capacitors, Celem’s HTC series of high temperature capacitors is an excellent solution for EV and other applications where water-cooling is not an option.

Unlike ceramic capacitors, Celem’s HTC series of capacitors are designed to better withstand vibration, have a smaller footprint, and require less labor to install, making them more reliable and economical. These capacitors use high quality, high-temperature film, giving them higher power per volume and greater flexibility for customized solutions required for EV applications.

HTC Series’ products include:

Product



Max. Capacitance with PPS 550V 1000V CSM 150/200 0.8μF 0.2μF CSM IPT 0.1μF 0.025μF CSM Nano 0.15μF 0.05μF CMPP 0.4μF 0.1μF CSP 120/200 0.4μF 0.1μF C-CAP Mini 0.25μF 0.075μF

“EV Wireless Charging is a growing market requiring greater capabilities,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Celem’s fully customizable HTC series of capacitors can handle high power and high temperatures and creates a more reliable solution for wireless power applications.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

