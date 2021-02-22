The Transducer Techniques MDB Series was Designed to Provide a Greater Selection of Small High Accuracy Load Cells
These ultra-precision load cells are designed for use in space-limited applications that require compression and tension measurement.TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDB (Ultra Precision Mini Load Cell) series measures only 1.375 tall X 1.160 long X .650 wide for all ranges (2.5, 5, 10, 25, 50, 75, and 100 Lbs. full scale). They are offered standard with a mini gold pin connector system with 10', 4 cond. cable. MDB Series was designed to help fill the need for a greater selection of high accuracy load cells for use in space limited applications. The MDB's are compliant in tension and compression, therefore a good choice for in line through zero applications, as well as single direction tension or compression. Combined accuracy of non-linearity and hysteresis is 0.1% of full scale or better, and non repeatability is .05% FS. Output is 2 mV/V nominal via full strain gauge wheatstone bridge of highest quality. Load cells are supplied with calibration certificate traceable to National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Transducer Techniques, established in 1979, designs and manufactures a complete line of load cells, torque sensors, special purpose transducers and related instrumentation. Transducer Techniques load cells are uniquely designed for weight and force measurement in such diversified applications as process control and factory automation. Other applications exist in numerous fields of science and industry for our load cells. All transducer sensing elements incorporate bonded foil strain gauges, wired in a full Wheatstone bridge configuration.
Load cells are electro-mechanical transducers that translate force or weight into voltage. This change in voltage produces a signal in the read-out instrumentation, a repeatable deflection or indication that can be calibrated directly in terms of the load applied to the load cell.
Construction of the load cell utilizes all the advantages of bonded foil strain gauges. Sealed within the load cell are sets of matched strain gauges bonded to a high strength element, machined to close tolerances. The strain gauges are electrically connected to form a balanced Wheatstone bridge and additional compensation resistors are added to the circuit for maintaining the accuracy of the bridge over a wide temperature range.
The principle of operation depends upon the deflection of the strain gauge filament, creating a change in its resistance, thereby unbalancing the bridge circuit. As a result, for a given input voltage, the output voltage of the bridge varies proportionally with the load and the change can be read on appropriate instrumentation.
When completed, each load cell is individually tested and calibrated. Each cell must meet or exceed rigid electrical and mechanical performance tests before it is released for service. Also, every cell is proof tested to its full rated capacity, and in most instances, to over its rated capacity.
An important asset of our load cells is their extremely small deflection. The maximum deflection of standard cells does not exceed .012" at full load. This plus the fact that these load cells contain no moving parts opens unlimited application fields. The inherent compactness of the load cells minimizes installation problems.
The frequency response characteristics of our load cells are exceptionally good. The relatively low mass, and the small deflection under load, result in a high-frequency response which emphasizes the use of the load cells in many services where other transducers cannot perform.
Only strain gauges of the highest quality are installed and configured by technicians who have undergone our extensive training program targeting craftsmanship and attention to detail. To the end-user, this means a quality product. All Load Cells / Force Sensors and Torque Sensors are supplied with a Calibration Certificate traceable to NIST.
