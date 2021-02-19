Professional Chef Hansel Bailey Launches New Professional Website
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hansel Bailey recently launched a brand new personal and professional website. The website details his impressive career as a professional chef, in addition to showcasing the publications he has been featured in.
The About webpage provides an overview describing how Hansel Bailey is a self-taught, professional chef who has come to love all types of cuisine. Bailey received a full scholarship to one of the top culinary schools in the United States, the Institute of Culinary Education in New York. While Bailey was already a talented self-taught chef before attending the Institute of Culinary Education, he studied hard in college to learn all the best theories and techniques behind cooking. Upon graduation, he returned back to his hometown of Newport Beach, California, and spent years working at different restaurants in Newport Beach and Los Angeles.
Further, the Career portion of the About page chronicles Hansel Bailey’s rise in the restaurant industry. It explains how he quickly became one of the best chefs in Southern California, which led to him receiving job offers to work at some of the top restaurants in the country. From this moment, his career took off and he spent the next several years working in top-notch restaurants across the country, giving him valuable experience with all types of cuisine and styles of cooking. Bailey is currently working out of Newport Beach as a culinary consultant, helping chefs and restaurateurs develop their menus.
The newly launched website also features a Links page, where all blog posts and news articles featuring Bailey are featured. He has been featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global and also has a personal blog.
The Thrive Global interview is centered on what Bailey’s experience has been like as a professional chef, as well as the importance of following one’s dreams. The majority of the questions pertain to Hansel Bailey’s chosen career as a chef, such as what surprised him most when he began his career and what advice he could offer to aspiring chefs.
On his blog, Bailey writes about various lifestyle topics such as Bailey’s top recipes for picky eaters and his list of the best restaurants and eateries in Newport Beach.
To learn more, please visit https://hanselbailey.com/.
About Hansel Bailey
Hansel Bailey is a professional chef from Newport Beach, California. Bailey has spent his career working in several kitchens all over the United States. He is currently working as a culinary consultant, helping other professional chefs and restaurateurs bring their menus and locales to life. Given Bailey’s years of experience in all types of kitchens, he is able to come up with delicious dishes across a range of cuisines, from fine dining to hearty homestyle.
