Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,385 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Waives Certain Regulations To Help Deliver Resources To Texas Families

February 18, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today temporarily waived certain regulations from the Department of Motor Vehicles to aid in the response to winter weather and power outages throughout the state. The waivers issued by the Governor will allow commercial vehicles conducting responsive activities to travel in Texas as long as the vehicle is registered elsewhere. They will also allow commercial vehicles conducting responsive activities not currently registered under the International Registration Plan to travel in Texas, so long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states in the U.S.

These waivers are helping increase the delivery of water, food, and other supplies to Texas communities dealing with power and water outages.

“As we continue to bring power and water back online throughout the state, it is essential that we deliver the food, water, and supplies that Texans need during these challenging times,” said Governor Abbott. “These waivers will help us provide more of these vital resources to communities across the state and ensure that Texas families have the supplies they need to stay safe as we work to overcome this emergency.”

These suspensions are in addition to the oversize and overweight permitting waivers and the hours of service requirement waivers issued by Governor Abbott last Friday, which allows critical infrastructure, food, water, and supplies to travel on the state highway system to areas of need.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Waives Certain Regulations To Help Deliver Resources To Texas Families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.