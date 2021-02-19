Lakewood University Offering Two New Courses for Students: Grant Writer Certificate and Minister Certificate Programs

These new programs will provide even more exciting and rewarding career opportunities for its students.

Lakewood University is pleased to announce it has added two new courses to its offerings – the Grant Writer Certificate and Minister Certificate programs.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.While many post-secondary institutions are seeing a decline in enrollment due to the pandemic, Lakewood University is continuing to expand its course offerings to meet the career goals of all students. Most recently, the university has added two new programs it believes will appeal to many current and aspiring students: Grant Writer Certificate and Minister Certificate programs. Each accredited program runs for 16 weeks and provides students with instructor assistance, their own success coach, and even books included in the tuition fee."We couldn't be more excited about our latest program offerings," says President and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. "We are always looking for new ways to engage our current and aspiring students and feel our Grant Writer and Minister Certificate programs will appeal to student interested in expanding their knowledge in these areas."Lakewood's Grant Writer Certificate program will enable students to build their fundraising case, learn about different types of foundations and other funding sources, and learn how to craft strong outcome statements by way of storytelling. Ultimately, students will learn how to optimally convey their research idea to funding agencies and reviewers to maximize their chances of success.The Minister Certificate program is Christian Ministry training that provides students with the necessary foundational knowledge to help them grow personally in their spiritual life, and in their role to help others grow in their relationship with God. At the end of the course, students will receive a certificate to work in churches, religions non-profits, Christian schools, and youth camps, just to name a few.For more information about Lakewood University, or to register for one of these exciting programs, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor's, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University's mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood's globally recognized programs.