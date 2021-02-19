Moon Technolabs Becomes Most Popular Mobile App Development Company In Top 5 Countries: USA, Canada, UK, UAE & Australia

Moon Technolabs began its journey before a decade ago as any other company but today, it earned its place among the big names.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing rate of web and mobile app development companies has managed to keep the development world afloat. However, things become trickier when one searches for the best in the business. Now, app development firms can earn popularity in the region it operates. Sometimes, it may become one of the most reliable in the country. If it delivers high-quality work, it will even earn accolades and laurels.

Moon Technolabs, however, doesn’t fit this description. The company needs bigger boots now because it has become one of the most popular mobile app development organizations in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia and Canada, which happen to be the most developed and powerful nations. One might wonder, what did Moon Technolabs do differently to gain such popularity?

Moon Technolabs delegates every resource it has into the development projects it undertakes. In doing so, it enables its customers to release new potential over their associations. The company is indebted to it, its pool of talented developers, industry skills, and a genuine comprehension of what to do to succeed. Since the beginning, Moon Technolabs successfully completed more than 1050 projects for over 550 customers spread across 72% of the entire world and belong to more than 32 different industries. They have over 11 years' worth of experience and over 125 development maestros.

Moon Technolabs aims to overhaul the business activities of its clients with more than just developing apps for business owners. Those who work with the company specialize in Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, WebRTC Development, Blockchain Development, AR/VR, Wearable Device App Development and more. Finding a forward-thinking IT firm like this one is indeed challenging, but they have become much more visible because of their expertise.

Mr. Jayanti Katariya, the CEO of Moon Technolabs, took the time to explain to the press how Moon Technolabs managed to grab the show in the top five countries in the world. He said, “We are currently featured in world-recognized business portal platforms like Clutch and BusinessofApps. We’ve also received accreditation from them. Apart from the expertise and experience of our employees, our steadfast and unwavering adherence towards our mission and vision statements and core values gave us the recognition we currently enjoy. Rest assured, we will never let it get to our heads. We’ll continue working to satisfy our clients as we have been doing for more than 11 years.”

He further added, “Our mission is to put immense effort to step outside our comfort zone to provide high-quality services to our clients. It may seem pretty familiar, but where others fail to do it, we excel at it. We never gave any of our clients any opportunity to complain. Our vision, on the other hand, is to be on the same page with technological changes that keep on appearing with every passing day. When we started, we only developed websites and a few apps. However, with time, we tore apart our restrictions. We brought more people under our roof with expertise and in-depth knowledge in developing cutting-edge digital systems powered by new-age technologies like AR/VR, WebRTC, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Cloud Computing, etc. Finally, our core values drive us to deliver high-quality digital products to every client. We stand by our rules, no matter what happens, and we ensure the fulfilment of everything our clients expect from us.”

Moon Technolabs believes that its work speaks in favour of the company. Back in 2015, it won the 8th GESIA Diamond Award for the best mobile app development company. They deserved the admiration they received for their work in the past, and it’s paying off even now. Moon Technolabs succeeded in garnering numerous achievements and awards for delivering incredible performances in the world of information technology. These awards reflect their dedication and their attempts to achieve their objectives. They strive to fulfil their customers’ requirements and provide unmatched services. The more recognition they get, the more motivated they become.

Moon Technolabs became available for business back in 2009 when the CEO, an experienced techie, laid the foundation of the company. After that, in 2011, they started working on websites and mobile apps. Then, in 2012, they touched the milestone of completing over 300 different projects. In 2013, they launched Moon Invoice: an award-winning invoicing application that’s currently available on all platforms such as macOS, iOS, Android, Windows and Web with more than 1.7M users of entrepreneurs and established business owners across the globe. With the onset of 2015, they won the 8th GESIA Award, as already mentioned earlier. In the following year, they won the Silicon India Award for Best Startup in Mobile Apps Design & Development. In 2017, they touched another milestone of delivering high-end solutions to 250+ clients from various parts of the globe. Their victory march is visible on their website.

Moon Technolabs is an information technology company specializing in mobile app development, wearable device app development, website design, website development, WebRTC, blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and every other trending technologies.

