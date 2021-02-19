Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,402 in the last 365 days.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq: HBP), one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products used principally in new residential construction and home improvement, plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, March 01, 2021 after market close. An earnings call with management is scheduled for Tuesday, March 02, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Participants can listen to the call live via webcast by going to the investor portion of Huttig’s website at http://investor.huttig.com/. Participants can also access the live conference call via telephone at (866) 238-1641 or (213) 660-0927 (international). The conference ID for this call is 4111128.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 137th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

For more information please contact:

Huttig Building Products
investor@huttig.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.