Ensemble Health Partners Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with OU Medicine, Inc.

Partnership Will Drive Financial Performance and Patient Experience Improvements

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), a top-ranked leader in financial management services for health care providers, announced today that is has been selected by OU Medicine, Inc. as their strategic revenue cycle management partner. Ensemble brings a combination of key technologies, best practices and exceptional operators that will drive financial performance improvement, as well as world-class patient experiences for all Oklahomans at every stage of life.

“We are thrilled to partner with an organization that is nationally recognized for top-quality care, highly skilled providers, and positive patient experiences,” said Judson Ivy, founder and chief executive officer of Ensemble. “At Ensemble, we specialize in driving the best financial outcomes for our partners, allowing them to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional patient care to the communities they serve. Together, we will continue on our mission of redefining the possible in health care by empowering people to be the difference.”

OU Medicine, Inc. is part of OU Health, which is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system of hospitals, clinics and centers of excellence, located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. OU Health has more than 1,300 physicians and advance practice providers in Oklahoma’s largest physician network offering a complete roster of specialty care.

“Ensemble has a demonstrated history of results in implementing best practices for financial performance, the billing process and customer service, leading to exceptional patient experiences,” said Joel Gentry, vice president of revenue cycle at OU Medicine, Inc. “We look forward to our strategic partnership that supports our mission of leading health care in patient care, education and research.”

Ensemble partners with more than 30 clients and over 380 facilities across the United States. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care the patient experience.

“We believe the great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Ensemble President Shannon White. “We look forward to working hand-in-hand with OU Medicine and joining them on their mission of advancing health care, medical education and research for Oklahoma.”

To learn more about Ensemble, visit www.EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about OU Health, visit www.OUHealth.com.



ABOUT ENSEMBLE HEALTH PARTNERS

Ensemble is a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, helping healthcare providers improve financial outcomes and patient experiences with an unrivaled depth of expertise and best-in-class technologies. Ensemble offers full revenue cycle outsourcing as well as a comprehensive suite of healthcare financial management point solutions. With clients spanning the U.S. and Europe, we have been helping to improve healthcare outcomes for millions of patients while saving hundreds of millions of dollars for healthcare providers. We are committed to bringing every provider that we support to the peak of revenue cycle excellence. Our approach forges true partnerships that dive deep into the details to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for provider support services - redefining the possible in healthcare by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.





ABOUT OU HEALTH

OU Health is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system of hospitals, clinics and centers of excellence. With 11,000 employees and more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers, OU Health is home to Oklahoma’s largest doctor network with a complete range of specialty care. OU Health serves Oklahoma and the region with the state’s only freestanding children’s hospital, the only National Cancer Institute-Designated OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and Oklahoma’s flagship hospital, which serves as the state’s only Level 1 trauma center. Becker’s Hospital Review named University of Oklahoma Medical Center one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America for 2020. OU Health’s oncology program at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center was named Oklahoma’s top facility for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020-21 rankings. OU Health also was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as high performing in these specialties: Colon Surgery, COPD and Congestive Heart Failure. OU Health’s mission is to lead healthcare in patient care, education and research. To learn more, visit www.ouhealth.com.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 8596201222 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com