Sydney NSW 4×4 Camper Van Mitsubishi Delica 2 Berth Conversion Vanlife Layout

Sydney, NSW, Australia car importers Japanese Auto Imports launched an updated range of Mitsubishi Delica 4x4 camper vans. The vehicles provide young nomads with high-quality vans with converted interiors for a more convenient vanlife adventure.

/EIN News/ -- Kogarah, Australia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japanese Auto Imports, a car import business located at Kogarah, New South Wales, Australia announced the launch of an updated range of 4×4 Mitsubishi Delica camper vans converted for the best vanlife experience. The company specializes in importing and selling Japanese vehicles in the Sydney area.

More information can be found at https://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans

The company’s updated range of Mitsubishi Delica 4×4 camper vans provides young nomads with high-quality vehicles with converted interiors for a better and more convenient vanlife adventure.

Japanese Auto Imports are the largest importer of Japanese branded vehicles in Sydney and are proud to offer brand new manufactured vans converted with innovative interior transformations, such as the Hi-Ace, Transit and Sprinter and second hand Mitsubishi Delicas.

The company’s Mitsubishi Delica camper vans are expertly converted into 2 sleeper vans that can comfortably accommodate a couple. Their professional outfitters use state-of-the-art CNC machines in furnishing the camper vans with high-quality birch wood bed frames and ample storage space. Engineered with a soundproof roof, one can be assured of peace and quiet even in the wild.

Also fitted with a centre table, 4 campers can dine comfortably or have a big enough space to grow your digital business. The camper van comes with a microwave, a drawer-type refrigerator, and a solar panel for easy access to power, especially outdoors or during camping trips. The vehicle is also fitted with power outlets, USB ports and a 230AH external battery.

Besides the Mitsubishi Delica camper vans, they also offer other campers such as the Renault Master which is fitted with flat screen TVs, refrigerators with freezers, overhead showers, kitchen sinks, gas ranges and overhead storage cabinets. Visit http://japaneseauto.com.au for more information.

According to a spokesperson from Japanese Auto Imports, “Along with stocking a great range of Japanese import cars, we offer a range of additional services. Drive your new car home sooner with our tailored finance solutions, or customize your car with our range of extras to get the most out of your vehicle.”

More information about Japanese Auto Imports and their products and services are available over the phone at +61-477-070-034 or by visiting the aforementioned websites.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrei Semenovskyi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd

Address: 16 Production Avenue, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia

Phone: +61-477-070-034

Website: http://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans





