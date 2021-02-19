Healthcare Simulation Market to reach US $2,844 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The healthcare simulation market players are well-positioned to enjoy growth by diversifying and optimizing their product portfolio in order to become an increasingly attractive supplier of the medical simulation equipment.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare simulation market is growing at a CAGR of 14.6%. Increasing focus on patient safety is driving the global healthcare simulation market. Adroit Market Research report on global healthcare simulation market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025.

Global Healthcare Simulation Market, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global healthcare simulation market have been studied in detail.

Healthcare simulation is the artificial representation of a clinical situation in order to better understand, and practice a complex real-world process. This replication of clinical situations is practiced through the use of interactive videos, mannequins, and role playing. With the use of healthcare simulation technology, apprentices are able to practice skills and role-play diverse situations without causing impairment to a patient, thus lessening stressful experiences during similar real-life situations. Simulation offers increased confidence and skills of participants. It also serves as a crucial strategy to demonstrate crisis resource management skills. Simulation can benefit the multidisciplinary team, individual learner, and the hospital as a whole.

The global healthcare simulation market has been segmented based on products & services, fidelity, and end user. In products & services the market is categorized into model-based simulation, web-based simulation and simulation training services. Model-based simulation is expected to be the largest segment through 2025. However, web-based simulation is projected to grow at a highest pace surpassing other segments at a CAGR of 15.4%. Web-based simulation uses videos and computer programs, wherein the learner can conveniently practice at home or office using his own personal computer maintaining privacy.

North America is the largest market for healthcare simulation, which is closely followed by Europe. Technological advancement and perpetual government efforts to provide best healthcare facilities to its nation are the key factors fueling growth in this region.

Major players operating in the global healthcare simulation market include CAE Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Gaumard Scientific Company, Limbs and Things LTD., Laerdal Medical AS, Simulab Corporation, Mentice AB, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Medical Simulation Technologies sp., MEDICAL-X, Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd., among others.

Key segments of the global healthcare simulation market

Product & Services Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Model-based simulation

Patient simulators

Surgical simulators & ultrasound

Web-based simulation

Simulation training services

Fidelity Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

High-fidelity simulators

Medium-fidelity simulators

Low-fidelity simulators

End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Academic institutes & research centres

Hospitals & clinics

Military organizations

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

