Coastline College Ranked #2 as Best Online College in California in 2021

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAOnlineColleges.com has ranked Coastline College #2 as the best online community college in California. CAOnlineColleges.com, a ranking site focused exclusively on schools in the Golden State has acknowledged Coastline’s commitment to online and hybrid formats, demonstrated by its exceptional offerings of online associate degree programs and online certificates.

Coastline College is also ranked #2 as the most adult student-friendly college in the state and #3 as the most disability-friendly online college in the state of California. In addition, Coastline is also considered a top Asian and Pacific Islander serving institution. The rankings evaluated: student-to-faculty ratio, the number of online programs offered by the institution, the college’s history in online learning, graduation rates, retention rates, percentage of online students, and more.

For 45 years, Coastline College has provided high quality educational opportunities where its students live and work while providing outstanding support for those students at a distance. The college offers 100% online and site-based AA degrees, military education, corporate training as well as professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce. Some of these programs include art and design, business and finance, computers and technology, education and teaching, liberal arts and humanities, nursing and healthcare, psychology, and science and engineering. Coastline also offers a wealth of transfer programs for students providing the opportunity to move on to a 4-year college or university.

Coastline continues to be the California Community College best known for serving students throughout the entire state and country. Coastline College’s low tuition makes it one of the most affordable options in California and one of the least-expensive institutions for higher education.

CAOnlineColleges.com employs a combination of data from the federal government, the California state government, and AcademicInfluence.com to generate accurate and unbiased rankings. They are the only site focused on online and hybrid educational opportunities in California. Their proprietary methodology and algorithm for evaluating college programs ensures that their guides and rankings are unbiased. The data sources used include the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

