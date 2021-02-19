Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Assembly Bio Announces Upcoming Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced two upcoming investor events:

  • 2021 Key Objectives and Anticipated Progress Conference Call and Webcast, concurrent with Q4 and year end 2020 financial results at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021
  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. John McHutchison AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President to participate in fireside chat at 1:40 p.m. ET on Friday, February 26, 2021

Both live audio events will be available in the “News & Events” section of Assembly Bio’s website. The archived webcasts will be available on Assembly Bio’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV). The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Investor Contact
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Lauren Glaser
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(415) 521-3828
lglaser@assemblybio.com

Media Contact
Sam Brown Inc.
Audra Friis
(917) 519-9577
ASMBMedia@sambrown.com


Primary Logo

