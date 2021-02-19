Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the client should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,261 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

E-mail: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com; PR@goosehead.com