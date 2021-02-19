Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET, and at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the events will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:     

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com


