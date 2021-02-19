Council for Responsible Nutrition Appoints Chris Reid of Plexus Worldwide to Board of Directors
Reid will help lead strategic priorities for industry group
“I am honored to be a member of the Board of Directors for a group focused on developing good policies and complying with federal and state regulations,” said Reid.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that Chris Reid, Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel, has been appointed to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) Board of Directors, the leading trade association for the dietary supplement and functional food industry. As a Board member, Reid will be responsible for providing leadership, guidance, and oversight for the organization as well as working closely with CRN staff to develop the association’s strategic priorities for the year.
— Chris Reid
“I am honored to be a member of the Board of Directors for a group focused on developing good policies and complying with federal and state regulations. CRN is the leader of dietary supplements and functional foods industry, working into the areas of manufacturing, quality control, and safety,” said Reid. “This organization and its members have a tremendous grasp on the industry, bringing best in class knowledge to uphold and improve the marketplace for consumers.”
Reid has been a lawyer for 33 years, first in the banking industry and then as general counsel and head of compliance in the direct sales industry. His focus is on enterprise compliance, FDA, advertising, intellectual property, and transactional law. At Plexus, Reid leads the legal, regulatory affairs, corporate affairs, quality and compliance teams, and provides strategic counsel to the company’s independent sales representatives, also known as Ambassadors, and the company’s corporate teams.
“Chris has brought an exceptional amount of insight and leadership during his tenure at Plexus and has helped the company move forward while optimizing ethics and compliance standards,” said Tarl Robinson Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide “We are happy that he will be able to share his expertise as a CRN Board Member and know he will add good value to the organization.”
Plexus is a proud member of CRN, presenting on the organization’s webinars in the past. CRN is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing 150+ dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control and safety, the organization’s manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN’s Code of Ethics.
About Plexus Worldwide:
Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners (“Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 largest direct sales companies globally according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.
###
For more information, contact:
Jeff Davidson
10 to 1 Public Relations
+1 480-514-8088
jeff@10to1pr.com