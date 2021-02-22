SkyscendPay Vision is to make procurement easy, painless and transparent
Chayapati Gangadarappa - CEO & Founder of Skyscend Pay - His Vision, Mission, and Company Guiding Principles and RoadmapALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, U.S, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyscendPay is on a mission to provide procurement transparency, efficiency, and obsessive customer experience through the implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and a mobile-first approach.
Skyscend Pay is a central portal with comprehensive access to features, analytics, and data. It consolidates data from disparate sources into a single, easy-to-use interface. View and manage invoices, communicate with suppliers or clients, and view curated analytics - all without switching a tab.
Guiding Corporate Principles:
1. Integrity - Integrity is core to running our business. We hold ourselves to a high standard when it comes to treating our customers, employees, and vendor-partners with clear, transparent, and honest interactions.
2. Customer focused - We strive to create friction-less easy, and impressionable experience for our customers.
3. Agility - We believe Agility and Speed are key to our success. We strive to get the best product in the most efficient way in the hands of our customers.
Existing Features & Benefits of Skyscend Pay:
• Quick, easy-to-use invoice uploads: Rather than relying on slow, inefficient manual data entry or cumbersome, fragile rule-based OCR, Skyscend Pay employs state-of-the-art AI to intelligently import invoices. The AI contextually parses invoices, so even completely novel formats can be understood.
• Sane error correction and reconciliation: Errors are all too common when dealing with invoices. Oftentimes, dealing with errors necessitates time-consuming discussions between buyers and suppliers. Even simple errors often result in lengthy email threads to ensure there are no misunderstandings between each party. Skyscend Pay's Supplier Side Error Correction obviates this process.
• Out-of-the-box fully integrated with popular ERPs and Procurement Networks: It is difficult to find a software solution that meets one’s needs, but often even more difficult to get that solution to play nice with the rest of the software stack.
• Fully customizable to address unique requirements: Skyscend Pay can adapt to better fulfill any organization’s needs. For example, configure whether invoice validation is done by the Supplier or the Buyer's AP department or use web-hooks to trigger custom workflows on events.
• Central Portal: With comprehensive access to features, analytics, and data: Skyscend Pay consolidates data from disparate sources into a single, easy-to-use interface. View and manage invoices, communicate with suppliers or clients, and view curated analytics - all without switching a tab.
• Dynamic Discounting: This helps suppliers get the capital they need quickly while providing much-appreciated savings to buyers. While the specific terms are fully user-configurable, Dynamic Discounts could be utilized to apply 1% discounts for a Net 45 pay term, 2% for Net 30, or 3% for immediate payment.
The roadmap ahead for the company:
• Skyscend Pay (SKYP): Improve and extend our features in the invoice management space.
• Skyscend global e-invoicing platform (SGEP): Extend our visibility in the global procurement space through global e-invoicing solution.
• Skyscend Public Network (SPN): Create a public network for businesses to collaborate.
• Skyscend Contract (SC): Enable businesses to get into a contract (scan, redline through a centralized platform powered by block-chain) and further extending the collaboration through video conferencing within the app.
About Chayapathy:
Chayapathy has over 20 years of experience. He applies his in-depth technical knowledge combined with engaged consulting skills and agile methodologies to improve the efficiency of project planning and resources optimization on each of his engagements. Chayapathy has a proven record of reaching timelines and meeting business needs.
With experience across the entire source-to-pay spectrum, he has developed deep expertise in upstream procurement activities having sourced/optimized/contracted over $5B incorporate spend. Chayapathy has a proven ability to develop and deploy transformational category and sourcing strategies that have enabled innovative total cost management solutions while delivering robust risk mitigation strategies to drive win-win results for both stakeholders and suppliers.
During a recent press event, Chayapathy made these comments, “The main vision that we are focusing on is to make procurement easy, painless, and transparent. How we will achieve that is through our product being WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. It is easy to use, even for disabled small business owners.
The second part is that it is painless, as we use tomorrow’s technology such as Artificial Intelligence, to make the painful aspect of procurement go away.
The final piece is we make it transparent using another of tomorrow’s technology, blockchain, in which we write every record of action in our product in the blockchain ledger. This is immutable and nobody can hack that system. That is the vision we have; to make the procurement easy, painless, and transparent.”
For complete information, visit: https://skyscendpay.com
Media Relations
Skyscend
+1 888-447-0170
email us here