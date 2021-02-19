TDCI’s Securities Division Joins America Saves Week 2021

NASHVILLE – As part of America Saves Week 2021, (Monday, February 22 – Friday, February 26, 2021), the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is encouraging Tennesseans to focus on the importance of emergency savings and saving automatically in an effort to better prepare Americans for the unexpected, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2007, America Saves Week has been an annual campaign as well as a call to action for Americans to commit to saving. The America Saves Pledge creates a framework for individuals to make a financial plan and set goals to achieve better financial stability. Tennessee consumers should take advantage of this time to consider the importance of smart, long-term saving, financial planning and investing.

TDCI’s Securities Division is supporting America Saves Week in 2021 by joining the ranks of more than 1,000 other participating organizations in order to help raise awareness of the importance of saving money, reducing debt and building wealth.

“With so many Americans still reeling from the financial crisis caused by COVID 19, we thought it was important for all Tennesseans to collectively take a look at our finances, recognize where we are currently, where we want to be, and start making a plan to get there— even if it’s just a little bit at a time,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling.

By participating in America Saves Week, consumers will be encouraged to navigate through different areas of their finances to help them better position themselves for financial success. By the end of the week, both short and long-term savings goals will be addressed as well as the best strategies for saving successfully.

Each day of America Saves Week has a theme that will be highlighted on TDCI’s social media channels. The daily themes are:

Monday, February 22, 2021 | Save Automatically

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | Save for the Unexpected

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | Save to Retire

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | Save by Reducing Debt

Friday, February 26, 2021 | Save as a Family

To help raise awareness about America Saves Week, TDCI Director of Investor Education Rachel Carden has a new blog post and videos highlighting the week’s messages can be found here.

For more information, to access tool kits for your organization or to take the America Saves Pledge, visit americasavesweek.org.

For more information on investing, visit TDCI’s Securities Division at tn.gov/securities.

###