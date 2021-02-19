Bots Inc issues purchase order to acquire one thousand next generation bitcoin miners for four million dollars expanding further into lucrative bitcoin mining business

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today that the company placed an order to buy 1000 advanced, cutting-edge Bitcoin miners valued at $4,000,000. As a result, BTZI is now planning to develop a large bitcoin mining farm in West Virginia, potentially expanding to 50,000 Bitcoin mining rigs once initial tests show promising results.

Mr. Paul Rosenberg- CEO of the Company, commented, “With our deeper move into the Bitcoin mining business we plan to utilize our additional experience in robotics automation and artificial intelligence in order to increase our revenues through cryptocurrency operations while further optimizing our product offerings. We believe it will boost profitability while bolstering the Company’s transformation as a vertical integrator with comprehensive involvement in this industry.”

BTZI is planning to join the Digital Currency Miners of North America (DCMNA) and North America’s First Cooperative Mining Pool formed by NASDAQ listed Marathon Patent Group Inc., and TSX listed DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Digital Currency Miners of North America (DCMNA) is a U.S.-based non-profit entity whose mission is to create a better mining environment for North American miners, help improve their financial performance, and to create North America’s first cooperative mining pool.

CNBC reported recently that the CRYPTOCURRENCY Bitcoin surpassed $50,000 per coin for the first time as major companies jump into the crypto space. Bitcoin mining has evolved from enthusiasts to giant enterprises as the Bitcoin price surged. Large firms like Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon have shown support for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has gotten a boost from news of large firms like Tesla and Mastercard showing support for cryptos. Tesla last week revealed it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and plans to accept the digital coin as payment for its products while Mastercard said it will open up its network to some digital currencies. PayPal and BNY Mellon have also made big moves to support crypto.

Tesla’s use of corporate cash to buy bitcoin sparked speculation over whether other major companies would follow suit. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC last week that the company had discussed but “quickly dismissed” the idea of buying bitcoin but is considering whether to accept cryptocurrencies as payment.

These developments have led many crypto investors to believe the latest bull run is different than past rallies.

Bots Inc is focused on partnering with enterprise players in the crypto mining industry with the goal of creating greater access for BTZI investors and shareholders to indirectly participate in digital asset mining investments, enhancing our US mining presence and geographic opportunity while bringing more transparency to the bitcoin mining and blockchain sphere.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) and Börse Stuttgart under the ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg

CEO

paul@bots.bz