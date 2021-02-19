Faith-based book offers a series of devotionals designed to help people navigate life’s challenges and extraordinary circumstances

Rebecca Pearce announces the release of ‘While You Are Steeping: God-Thoughts for the Ordinary Woman’

/EIN News/ -- HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout her adult years, Rebecca Pearce has been considered a "safe person" for other women to confide in, because she has given them the freedom to be honest with themselves and with the Lord, while pointing them to the truth of God's Word. She counseled, mentored and taught women, both one on one and in groups. In 2007, she felt a nudge to begin compiling her writings and turning them into a devotional book for women to further her reach in helping others.

“While You Are Steeping: God-Thoughts for the Ordinary Woman” (published by WestBow Press) offers a series of Christian devotionals that takes readers on a journey through the ordinary challenges of daily living as well as the extraordinary battles with grief, loneliness, discontent, depression, and injustice. Reflecting Pearce’s desire to see women connect with God right in the trenches of life, this devotional presents a compilation of insights she received from the Lord, providing clarity in the middle of her own trials.

“Christianity in America has become enmeshed with politics and activism, often overshadowing the message of a personal relationship with a risen Savior. I believe my book draws the reader back to the simplicity of what it means to be a follower of Jesus and walk with him through life,” Pearce says. “It gives voice to feelings, thoughts and questions that many people have but seldom feel permission to express.”

“While You Are Steeping: God-Thoughts for the Ordinary Woman” gives readers permission to feel what they feel and then allow the Holy Spirit to speak life-giving truth to them from the Bible. Through this faith-based book, Pearce wants them to learn how to become honest with themselves and with God. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/813804-while-you-are-steeping .

“While You Are Steeping: God-Thoughts for the Ordinary Woman”

By Rebecca Pearce

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781664215344

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781664215351

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781664215368

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Rebecca Pearce is the wife of a retired military service member, a mother, grandmother, and caregiver for her father. At 19, she and her family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and lived there for 26 years. She and her family served in Ethiopia, Africa, during the famine in 1986 and 1987, giving her empathy for those who are impoverished. She partners with several international organizations which provide assistance to women and children. She now lives in Texas.





WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

Attachment

Marketing Services WestBow Press 844-714-3454 pressreleases@westbowpress.com