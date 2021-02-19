Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Eternal and Soul Have Forever’ offers hope to those who have experienced the loss of a baby

Mary Anne Howard-Clarke, RN, RM, wants to help those grieving with new short story

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two soon-to-be parents — Eternal and Soul — set out on an ambitious mission to overcome their personal challenges to ensure their baby has a bright future full of love, security and peace in “Eternal and Soul Have Forever: A Story of Love, Loss, Recovery, and Redemption” (published by Balboa Press AU) by Mary Anne Howard-Clarke, RN, RM.

 

Eternal and Soul dealt with many things in their lives and they had been hurt by their upbringings. After discovering Eternal is pregnant, they work to change their lives to make a better place for their baby, Forever, to come in to. Through positive thoughts and affirmations along with visualization and meditation, they wrap themselves in a bubble of love. Despite their work, Eternal miscarries Forever. Together they grieve, work through the pain, and eventually find joy again when Eternal becomes pregnant again and Forever returns to them.

 

“Every parent who has lost a baby wants answers and perspective on why and what is happening,” Howard-Clarke says. “As a Midwife I frequently deal with bereavement and loss and have found that reminding people that we are spiritual, and for some reason that this soul has not been able to sustain life on earth this time, we will return when the time is right.”

 

“Eternal and Soul Have Forever” is available for purchase online at: https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/748619-eternal-and-soul-have-forever.

 

“Eternal and Soul Have Forever”

By Mary Anne Howard-Clarke, RN, RM

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 48 pages | ISBN 9781504321044

E-Book | 48 pages | ISBN 9781504321051

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Mary Anne Howard-Clarke, RN, RM, has been a nurse and midwife and have been for over 40 years. She received nursing and midwifery training at St Mary’s Hospital and Queen Charlotte’s Maternity Hospital, respectively. She has since worked in many different countries including the UK, South Africa, Swaziland, New Zealand and, since the early 2000’s, Australia. Howard-Clarke and her husband have four adult children, seven grandchildren, and live on the Brisbane Bayside in Queensland, Australia. More information can be found on her website at: www.midwifeathome.com.au.


Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

You just read:

‘Eternal and Soul Have Forever’ offers hope to those who have experienced the loss of a baby

