Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,548 in the last 365 days.

H-1 Freeway eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) closed overnight for sign repairs, on Feb. 22 and March 11

Posted on Feb 18, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway will be closed on Monday night, Feb. 22, 2021, through Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021 and on Thursday night, March 11, 2021, through Friday morning, March 12, 2021, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for overhead sign replacement work.

Motorists traveling on the eastbound H-1 Freeway to HNL Airport will be directed to use Nimitz Highway, via the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15).

A single lane closure may be needed on Monday, March 15, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., to complete the sign installations. This will be posted in our weekly roadwork list, available on our website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key points to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

###

You just read:

H-1 Freeway eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) closed overnight for sign repairs, on Feb. 22 and March 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.