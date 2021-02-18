H-1 Freeway eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) closed overnight for sign repairs, on Feb. 22 and March 11

Main, News Posted on Feb 18, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway will be closed on Monday night, Feb. 22, 2021, through Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021 and on Thursday night, March 11, 2021, through Friday morning, March 12, 2021, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for overhead sign replacement work.

Motorists traveling on the eastbound H-1 Freeway to HNL Airport will be directed to use Nimitz Highway, via the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15).

A single lane closure may be needed on Monday, March 15, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., to complete the sign installations. This will be posted in our weekly roadwork list, available on our website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key points to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

###