Gebesa Opens New Showroom In New York City
Gebesa, an office furniture manufacturer, expands its reach in the U.S. with a new showroom opening in New York City.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gebesa, a global key player in furniture design and manufacturing, has opened a new showroom in New York City, expanding its presence in the U.S. The company’s New York showroom is located on 1239 Broadway in New York, NY 10001 and is on the second floor. This showroom allows people to see Gebesa’s products up close in a new and exciting way.
Due to COVID-19, there has been no big opening or ceremony for the showroom. However, the showroom welcomes in-house appointments. Someone who would like to visit the New York showroom to see Gebesa’s furniture needs to make an appointment during business hours, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gebesa partners with dealers across the U.S. Gibson Interior Products represents the Gebesa brand in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Both companies share a deep understanding of the furniture industry and keep quality of service as a priority.
The company started to expand in the United States when they opened their first showroom in Phoenix, AZ.
Gebesa’s purpose is to “create functional workspaces that promote goal achievement and strengthen organizational culture, giving end-users an exceptional experience and enhancing their well-being.” The company offers a full range of reliable, high-quality furniture, including seating, tables, desks, storage systems, and accessories. Gebesa creates innovative solutions to the always-changing workspace with 27 different furniture collections available to browse on their website. The company’s collections stretch through a variety of design styles and layout variations. Wood color, desk length, and furniture pieces are just a few of the changes that can be made with each collection.
The company’s commitment to serving each of its clients’ unique needs is apparent. Gebesa prides itself on empathy and meets each client’s need by offering specialized quotes and the ability to build a personalized space based on size and the number of employees in any office environment. Gebesa works closely with its clients and deeply understands the need of each workplace.
Gebesa was founded in 1973 in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. The company was built on the foundation of building products with integrity and passion. Since then, the company has expanded internationally and looks ahead to grow further its global presence.
The company recently began a blog named “The Office Furniture Blog” where readers can get inspired and learn how to arrange furniture in a new, flexible way. Gebesa’s blog can be found on their website.
