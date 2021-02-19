Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,554 in the last 365 days.

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Extension of Warrant Terms

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF) announces that it is extending the term of certain of its existing share purchase warrants of the Company, as follows (collectively, the “Warrants”):

Date of Issuance Number of Warrants Original Expiry Date New Expiry Date
April 13, 2018 1,066,661 April 13, 2021 April 13, 2022
August 23, 2018 1,101,662 August 23, 2021 August 23, 2022
October 30, 2018 904,164 October 30, 2021 October 30, 2022

Each Warrant is currently exercisable at $1.80, which will remain unchanged. The extension of the respective expiry dates of the Warrants has been approved by the board of directors of the Company.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Jakson Inwentash
jinwentash@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107
 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Primary Logo

You just read:

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Extension of Warrant Terms

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.