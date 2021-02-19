Teladoc Health is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to those Impacted by Winter Storms in Oklahoma and Texas

Residents and those displaced can call 855-225-5032 to access treatment for non-emergency illnesses

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Oklahoma and Texas residents, first responders and others directly impacted by winter storms. Individuals who have been displaced or cannot access medical care as a result of the winter weather can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.



“Communities in Oklahoma and Texas are simultaneously challenged by widespread electricity and heat loss due to winter storms and an active pandemic. By enabling greater access to virtual care, we can help keep the health of those in need front and center,” said Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, medical policy and quality, Teladoc Health. “While all aspects of life are being disrupted during these challenging times, virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health by making it easier to access important care and treatment.”

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions such as sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:



Jake Mazanke

630-640-5253

pr@teladochealth.com