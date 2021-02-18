Crain’s New York Business Ranks TransPerfect Among Largest Privately Held Companies

Company Listed Among Top New York-Area Businesses

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been recognized by Crain’s New York Business as one of the largest privately owned companies in the New York area.



The 2020 list ranks the top 150 privately held companies headquartered in New York City based on prior year annual revenues. TransPerfect came in at #42 in the rankings, which also include organizations like Bloomberg, Tory Burch, FreshDirect, and Vice Media. This is the fifteenth consecutive year TransPerfect has been named to the list.

Compiled by Crain’s New York Business, the annual top privately held companies list is based on data reported by the companies and includes rankings estimated by Crain’s reporting staff using market statistics, background knowledge, and insider contacts.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We are excited to once again be recognized by Crain’s New York Business as one of the city’s top companies. TransPerfect was founded in New York City in 1992, and has been fortunate to have grown top line revenue every year since. We are proud to employ over 800 full-time professionals in New York, and remain deeply committed to the city.”

The complete list of the largest privately held companies in the New York area can be found on the Crain’s New York Business website.

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink ® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .