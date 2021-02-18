SOPerior Moves to NEX on TSX Venture Exchange

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to the U.S. newswire or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (“SOP” or the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) announces that effective February 22, 2021, the Company’s shares will begin trading on the NEX Board (“NEX”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (“the Exchange”) under the symbol SOP.H.

The Company will delist from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close on February 19, 2021. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.



The Company remains in good standing under the applicable corporate law and is a reporting issuer not in default under the applicable Securities Laws.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

“Andrew Squires”

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@SOPfertilizer.com

P: (403) 850-0422



