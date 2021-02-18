Life West marks 40 years of promoting vitalistic chiropractic

It’s a celebration! College community recalls early days on campus

Nearly 40 years ago, chiropractic giants Drs. George Anderson and Sid Williams reached a deal to keep Pacific States Chiropractic College from closing. In 1981, Life Chiropractic College West was born and President Gerry Clum stepped in as the new leader.

In the latest issue of Life West Magazine, Dr. Clum writes about the early days of the college and his journey to the college presidency, which is now held by Dr. Ron Oberstein. As the chiropractic industry continues to celebrate great moments in chiropractic and vitalistic history after the 125th anniversary of the first chiropractic adjustment in September 2020, Life West kicks off a 40th anniversary celebration by sharing excerpts from interviews, emails and letters from those who were there at the beginning of the college’s own story.

Commemorate these important milestones with us! Enjoy our latest magazine issue online and on the Life West website at lifewest.edu.

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976 when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For more information on Life West, visit https://lifewest.edu/.

