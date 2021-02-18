ION Successfully Completes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (ION or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced registered direct offering of 2,990,001 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.50 per share. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million, excluding transaction expenses, for working capital and general corporate purposes.



Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very pleased with the transaction as it strengthens our balance sheet and provides additional flexibility to manage the business through the tail end of the pandemic. We continue to proceed with the upcoming bond restructuring transactions and associated rights offering, pending shareholder approval, in early April.”

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 234606) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615

mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications

Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168

rachel.white@iongeo.com

Registration statements relating to the securities to be offered in the exchange offer and the rights offering in connection with the restructuring transactions have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but have not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statements become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The exchange offer and the rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of each such prospectus, when they become available, will be distributed, as applicable, to our bondholders and shareholders and may also be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at or by contacting the appropriate agent for the offerings. Contact information for such agents will be provided when available.

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to complete the Restructuring Transactions and other related matters in a timely manner, if at all; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021, and our Forms S-1 and S-4, filed on January 29, 2021, and amended on February 12, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.