Electro Rent announces Mike Clark as Global CEO and Jonathan Watson as CFO

/EIN News/ -- West Hills, CA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, a leading global provider of test and measurement equipment solutions and services, announced the appointment of Michael Clark as the company’s Global Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Nigel Brown, who will continue to advise the company as a consultant.

Mr. Clark has 33 years of technology industry experience and has been serving as the Americas CEO for Electro Rent since early 2017. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Microlease Americas, which was acquired by Electro Rent in 2017. Previously, Mr. Clark was the Executive General Manager of Airvana.

“Mike is a seasoned leader with a long, successful track record in test and measurement and deep experience in broader technology markets,” said Louis Samson, Partner at Platinum Equity, which acquired Electro Rent in 2016. “His expertise and his dedication to Electro Rent, its team members, business partners and customers across key technology sectors aligns with our long-term aspirations for the company.”

Electro Rent also named Jonathan Watson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Watson has been with Electro Rent since 2017 serving in various roles, including most recently as Senior Vice President of Finance and previously as the Interim Chief Financial Officer.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education, and general electronics, and have done so since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $23 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

