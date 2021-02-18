Veruna Names Sheri Raznick as Head of Implementation

B2B SaaS software veteran to lead implementations during company’s high-growth period.

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna, developer of the insurance industry's leading agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce Sheri Raznick has joined the company as Veruna's Head of Implementation.



Raznick brings decades of experience in B2B SaaS implementation best practices, team building, growth management, and strong leadership to the company. Going forward, she will lead Veruna’s software implementation team and provide strategic leadership as the company continues its transition from start-up mode to full-service enterprise mode.

“The expectations around speed of implementation, accuracy, and effectiveness of software have changed dramatically in the last five years,” said Raznick. “Today, it’s not just about the quality of your product. Implementation is now a make-or-break skill for software companies like Veruna, and I look forward to helping the company achieve a significant competitive edge based on strength in this area.”

Prior to joining Veruna, Raznick was the vice president of global delivery for Revionics Inc., where she provided thought leadership and enhanced the company’s ability to break down department barriers. Directing an internationally-based team of managers, Raznick dramatically improved services, reducing typical implementation timelines by over 30 percent and streamlining onboarding processes. She also held IT inventory/supply chain management positions with Family Dollar and West Marine Products, overseeing multi-million-dollar inventories for both companies.

“There is a great demand for innovation in the area of agency management systems,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna. “The industry has set still long enough, and in order to make sure our customers have access to the best technology we can provide, we are investing in our implementation capabilities by bringing a strategic leader like Sheri on board. We look forward to the immediate and ongoing improvements our customers will see.”

Veruna takes an innovative approach to agency management by coupling exceptional technology with industry expertise, to deliver higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. By leveraging Salesforce.com, the world’s #1 CRM, Veruna provides flexibility to independent insurance agents and brokers to sell more and relate with customer better.

About Veruna

Veruna, founded in 2015, enables insurance agencies and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. By providing a state-of-the-art agency management system built on Force.com, Veruna empowers businesses to control their destiny. To serve your customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture your unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Create automated tasks and reminders for managing customer relationships, remarkets, lost business, or expanding coverages to meet your insureds' needs. Delivering highly innovative insurance technology, Veruna allows agents to focus on one thing - your customers. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com.