Lifeway Foods Introduces New 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Whole Milk Grassfed Kefir

Best-selling Kefir Brand Adds Two New Product Lines to Its Probiotic Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announces the addition of two new lines to its collection of best-selling kefir products: 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Grassfed Kefir. As extensions of Lifeway’s kefir portfolio, these new items support Lifeway’s ongoing mission to support overall health from the inside out.



Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in functional foods, specifically those with ingredients that support immunity and improve overall health and wellness. Lifeway is helping to meet these consumer demands by debuting their 3.5oz Functional Shots – perfect for a quick nutrient burst – and indulgent whole milk Organic Grassfed Kefir with added prebiotic fiber. Each Lifeway product is made with 12 active cultures packed with protein, calcium, vitamin D and probiotics, which research suggests may help to support immunity and the microbiome.

“The addition of the 3.5oz functional shots and Organic Grassfed Kefir builds on our commitment to creating healthy, probiotic products with features our customers have requested,” said Lifeway Foods CEO, Julie Smolyansky. “Everyone is looking for a little health-boost right now. Our 3.5oz Functional Shots offer the benefits of kefir in a smaller size, making them perfect for those who want a quick snack after a workout or in between meetings. Our Organic Grassfed line is a special kefir that’s fit for the occasions when you’ve got time to treat yourself to the premium, creamy texture of whole milk and some of our favorite flavors, plus we’ve added prebiotic fiber for probiotic/synbiotic benefits.”

Product details include:

3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks : Designed to enjoy on-the-go or between meals, these 3.5oz kefir bottles allow consumers to get their boost of nutrients in a convenient, smaller size. Each serving contains 12 live and active probiotic cultures and are a great source of calcium and vitamin D. Available in four flavors, mango, strawberry, strawberry banana and mixed berry, each bottle is 60 calories and includes 4g of protein, 1g of fat, is lactose intolerance friendly and naturally gluten-free.





Organic Grassfed Kefir: A unique line with added prebiotic fiber for a synbiotic boost, Lifeway's Grassfed kefir is sourced from midwestern cow's milk. This kefir is a great source of calcium and gut nourishing prebiotic fiber that may help support a healthy immune system and promote a balanced and diverse microbiome. Each 32oz bottle is available in plain, vanilla, strawberry and mango and contains 8g of protein, 8g of fat, 160-190 calories per serving and is lactose intolerance friendly and naturally gluten-free.



Lifeway’s 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Grassfed Kefir are shipping now and expected to be available at retail in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewayfoods.com.

