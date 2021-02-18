Webinar: Launch Your CDFI’s Grant Portal in Two Weeks by System Soft Technologies

/EIN News/ -- With new pandemic funding and U.S. Treasury requirements, learn how a no-code platform rapidly automates funds distribution, processing and reporting to help CDFIs get economic relief to their communities

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The webinar—“Launch Your CDFI’s Grant Portal in Two Weeks”—shares the story about a small CDFI using a no-code platform to build a grant portal, back-end processing automation and stakeholder reporting in weeks to distribute $60 million in CARES Act grants in less than 60 days to local, small businesses needing economic help. This webinar comes on the heels of the U.S. Treasury announcing to CDFIs on February 18, 2021, new pandemic-fueled federal funds distribution requirements.

“Funding organizations during the pandemic are facing growing scrutiny over distribution equity, process integrity, speed of execution and complex reporting. Many CDFIs find it daunting to distribute funds,” said Cal Fuerst, Technology Development and Integration (TDI) Practice Lead at System Soft Technologies and webinar presenter. “There’s a way to use technology for such complexities, so more CDFIs can act to serve their communities. We will reveal the effectiveness of innovative no-code technology and an approach to leverage it, which will position any CDFI to connect communities and businesses to incremental funding that will be available soon.”

Join Fuerst and SSTech Chief Digital Officer Stephen Moritz as they demonstrate how CDFIs can take part in new funding distribution and save resources during 2021 by:

Leveraging no-code technology to launch a portal in less than 10 days, with complex and fluid processing guidelines.

Acting on the U.S. Treasury’s directives from its webinar (2/18/2021).

Saving more than 14,000 hours of end-to-end processing resources when distributing.

Positioning their organization to expand on funding opportunities with a flexible and automated platform enabled by no-code technology.

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Launch Your CDFI’s Grant Portal in Two Weeks

SSTech Panel: Cal Fuerst, TDI Practice Lead, and Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer

When: 2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

