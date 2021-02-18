Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.28 per share on an annualized basis, is payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-D


