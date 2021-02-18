Qlik Positioned in Leaders Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for Eleventh Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it is positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms*. This recognition marks the eleventh straight year of Qlik’s position in the Leaders quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download at https://www.qlik.com/us/gartner-magic-quadrant-business-intelligence.



“Qlik continues to deliver industry leading innovation enabling customers to unlock the full potential value of their data,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We continue to advance key capabilities in augmented analytics while advancing our vision of Active Intelligence – the ability to leverage real-time, up-to-date information to not only inform decision-making, but also trigger downstream business events, thus capitalizing on every business moment. Most importantly, we’re doing all of this in a modern, enterprise-ready SaaS environment that delivers lower total cost of ownership benefits for our customers.”

Qlik has the industry’s only open, end-to-end data integration and analytics platform, and most robust set of SaaS analytics offerings that together deliver on the promise of Active Intelligence, a state of continuous intelligence from real-time, up-to-date information designed to trigger immediate actions. Customers can leverage open, modern analytics platforms that help maximize the value of data in the cloud, and across their entire business, without feeling locked in or dictated to. Qlik’s unique approach and platform capabilities grew significantly in 2020, including:

Introduction of a wide range of integrated augmented analytics capabilities, including multiple enhancements to Insight Advisor – Qlik’s fully integrated AI-assistant – that delivers a conversational analytics experience, new business logic for custom insight generation, natural language processing and advanced calculations.

Integration of intelligent data alerts directly into Qlik Sense®, which empowers customers to proactively manage by exception and respond quickly when issues arise, along with calculations and trending capabilities to help identify outliers and anomalies.

Strategic acquisitions of Blendr.io and Knarr Analytics. Blendr.io makes more data available for analysis through seamless data orchestration from hundreds of SaaS applications, and Knarr Analytics provides the basis for real-time, multi-user collaboration which eliminates barriers between data producers and consumers to enable wider data-driven decision making throughout an organization.



“Data is part of our DNA at Novartis. The challenge we faced was in finding a platform that would allow all departments across the organization to consistently drive value from our data chain,” said Loic Giraud, Business Analytics COE Lead, Novartis. “The role of Qlik in turning our ambitions for data into reality cannot be understated. The platform has not only digitally strengthened, optimized and expanded existing business areas, but is helping to open up new opportunities and is supporting the digital transformation of the entire organization.”

Qlik introduced multiple new capabilities and customer success programs in 2020 to align with customers’ existing strategies and timelines supporting their journey to analytics in the cloud. These include a direct path for QlikView® customers to adopt Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS with the ability to host their QlikView applications in the cloud. Qlik also made it easier to include on-premises data in cloud analytics with the debut of Qlik DataTransfer™, an easy-to-use lightweight utility that securely pushes and updates analytics-ready data to Qlik Sense SaaS applications.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms” by James Richardson, Rita L. Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, February 15, 2021.

