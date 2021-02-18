Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,574 in the last 365 days.

Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT), today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.135 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

     
Contacts:    
Investors: Media:  
Ramesh Shettigar    Eileen L. Beck  
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793  
ramesh.shettigar@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.