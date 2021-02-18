Ed TALKS Panel: SolariGate – Avoiding Supply Chain Burns

Respected cybersecurity and supply chain experts from Microsoft, Equifax, and Security Innovation to discuss what companies can do to protect themselves in this increasingly partner-dependent world.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessment, announced that its upcoming EdTalks panel will discuss the recent hack of the SolarWinds Orion product that affected over 18,000 SolarWinds customers.

Despite the sophistication and significant damage potential of this hack, some organizations successfully thwarted the attacks despite using the vulnerable SolarWInds Orion product. This Ed TALK will discuss what high performing organizations did and what can be learned from this broad-reaching attack.

“Supply chain risk is not going away, especially not software updates that fuel the IT dependent enterprise,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security and Ed TALKS host. “The SolarWinds hack has sowed doubts about the fidelity and security of 3rd-party tech which puts continued pressure on organizations to have improved incidence detection and response plans.”

What : SolariGate – Avoiding Supply Chain Burns

: SolariGate – Avoiding Supply Chain Burns When : February 24, 1:00 EST

: February 24, 1:00 EST Register : https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/16345/469074/solarigate-avoiding-supply-chain-burns

: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/16345/469074/solarigate-avoiding-supply-chain-burns Panelists:

° Edna Conway - VP, Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure at Microsoft

° Octavia Howell - Business Information Security Officer, Equifax

° Zachary Minneker - Sr. Research Engineer, Security Innovation



Launched in 2020, Ed TALKS features experts from organization such as Accenture, Red Hat, Microsoft, DHS, Millicom, Alcon, Salesforce.com, CITGO, and others. It tackles current cybersecurity topics and offers insight and advice for those tasked with building, operating, and defending IT systems. Learn more by reading EdTalks 2020 Retrospective blog or viewing previous panels in the BrightTalk content syndication platform:

About Ed TALKS – Engaging, Realistic, Diverse

Led by Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation, Ed TALKS is an engaging, practical discussion of security in practice and the real challenges being faced. Mr. Adams invites industry luminaries and practitioners to discuss approaches and challenges to securing our digital world: complex tech stacks, evolving threats, motivated attackers, mounting regulations, and unsettling skill gaps.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Maureen Robinson

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com