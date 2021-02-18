Dinocrates Group Hires Christopher Bobb as Chief Technology Officer

Visionary Executive to Lead Company’s Technology Strategy as it Continues Rapid Growth

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced that Christopher Bobb, a visionary technology executive with more than 35 years of professional experience, has been named chief technology officer.



In this position, Bobb will lead the creation and implementation of the company’s long-term strategic technology vision. That includes playing a key role in business innovation, solving customer challenges, and closely monitoring company operations to ensure alignment with technology strategy.

At Dinocrates, Bobb will be instrumental in charting the capabilities roadmap, leading solutions development, advising mission customers, and curating alliance partners. He will also lead the company’s new small business incubation program where he will identify potential proteges for mentorship, develop growth strategies, and establish joint ventures with participants.

“Chris brings a wealth of technical and managerial experience in the IT industry, including a particular focus on innovative technology and crafting solutions to respond to industry and global challenges,” said Dinocrates CEO Tom Prokop. “As Dinocrates Group continues its rapid growth, Chris will be integral to our acquisition strategy and the integration of new capabilities into our service offerings. We could not ask for a smarter and more dedicated leader to help us on this path.”

Bobb worked for 17 years at the US Drug Enforcement Administration, including as the agency’s chief architect. In that role, he was responsible for future technologies and architecture of world-wide, mission-critical information systems to include the modernization of DEA’s legacy systems. That included the design, development, and deployment of an automated biometrics-based booking system deployed across the United States following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Following his government service, Bobb served in technology leadership roles for several leading companies, including Digital Management, Inc., Excelicon, ATI Government Solutions, and The Eximius Group.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, MD providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

