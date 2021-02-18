Recruiter.com Launches Subscription Service for Curated Talent

/EIN News/ -- New Video-Based Talent Solution Helps Improve ROI on $200B of Annual Hiring Spend



HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of on-demand recruiters, today announced the launch of its new-to-market product, Scouted by Recruiter.com , a highly specialized candidate curation tool that leverages the power of AI and talent experts to help hiring managers recruit top talent, faster.

“Companies spend over $4,000 for each hire they make; Recruiter.com can help both reduce this up-front cost and deliver an increased return on investment,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “Our Scouted product reduces the time-to-hire with video and AI-enabled curation, which saves time and money for hiring managers. Our candidate pool focuses on a specific segment of very high-potential, analytical candidates who significantly raise the talent density of an organization, helping to achieve a better return on human capital investment.”

Through its latest product offering, which equips hiring managers with automation, standardized video profiles, and a wealth of data, Recruiter.com provides clients with the opportunity to more rapidly and more accurately tap into highly curated talent rosters comprised of high-potential early-and-mid-career professionals. Whether you’re hiring for a Chief of Staff, senior analyst, or your first employee, Recruiter.com helps swiftly identify top talent.

Recruiter.com launched its Video platform in Q4 and its on-demand recruiting solution in Q2 of last year. The addition of Scouted by Recruiter.com expands the variety and reach of products available to recruiters and hiring teams looking to amplify their internal efforts through video screening, on-demand hiring, and AI-powered candidate curation.

Scouted by Recruiter.com provides diverse pipelines of high-quality talent on a weekly basis, saving hiring teams tens of hours in the applicant sourcing and screening stage, streamlining processes to ensure a shorter interview-to-hire timeline. The product couples the efficiency of AI-powered tech with human-forward recruiting expertise so that rosters only include applicants who meet a team’s hiring criteria.

Curated rosters are sourced from a database of hundreds of thousands of talented professionals, many of whom identify as first-generation college graduates, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and LGBTQ+. These professionals rely on a standardized virtual interview to go beyond their resumes, providing hiring teams with additional upfront data and information on the applicants.

"Companies need a precise quantity and mix of quality talent," said Jacqueline Loeb, SVP, Recruiter.com, “That is what Scouted by Recruiter.com is all about - delivering high quality, curated talent pipelines so that hiring managers can focus their efforts on the highest probability candidates without wasting time reviewing unqualified applicants.”

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

