Codexis to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investment conferences.



The SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – February 26, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET

Annual Global Healthcare Conference – February 26, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET The Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference – March 4, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. ET, corporate fireside chat; and 2:50 p.m. ET, Synthetic Biology Company CEO Panel

Annual Health Care Conference – March 4, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. ET, corporate fireside chat; and 2:50 p.m. ET, Synthetic Biology Company CEO Panel The H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference – March 9-10, 2021, on demand



Live webcasts of the SVB Leerink and Cowen conferences presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop products for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis’ business in general, please refer to Codexis’ prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Stephanie Marks/Natallia Clancy

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com