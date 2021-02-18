Motorola Solutions Showcases New Mission-Critical Solutions at IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Public safety and commercial enterprises are facing ever-increasing volumes of data to manage, more complex operations and greater demand to do more with less - all while still managing the pressures of the global pandemic. At IDEX 2021 (www.IDEXuae.ae) in Abu Dhabi (National Exhibition Center, Feb. 21-25), Motorola Solutions (www.MotorolaSolutions.com) will present its unique mission-critical technologies that combine voice, data, video and analytics to enable people to collaborate in more powerful ways. The technology solutions are especially designed for public safety and enterprise customers to deliver unparalleled safety, efficiency and productivity.

Motorola Solutions will have special exhibits at IDEX 2021 which include the latest mission-critical broadband Push-To-Talk (PTT) services, new video and analytics solutions and the new MXP600 TETRA device.

“We see growing demand from public safety organizations and businesses around the globe to increase their efficiency and safety by utilizing cutting-edge innovations in mission-critical technology”, said Patrick Fitting, vice president Sales Middle East at Motorola Solutions. “The Middle East is an important market for us - we are showcasing solutions that help increase safety and security in the region, such as our reliable easy-to-use PTT services to connect teams using different technologies and devices, and our suite video and analytics. We also keep investing in our mission-critical radio communications portfolio, which remains a lifeline for the frontline. At IDEX we will be showing the MXP600 TETRA radio for the first time in the Middle East.”

MISSION-CRITICAL BROADBAND COMMUNICATIONS

One of the innovations presented at IDEX is the Motorola Solutions next-generation, 3GPP standard-compliant and future-ready, mission-critical push-to-talk (PTT) solution (https://bit.ly/3qzFJlQ) which can help businesses and public safety organizations to streamline operations, improve efficiency, accelerate business productivity and enhance customer service. The new group push-to-talk (PTT) communication solution delivers instantaneous 1-to-many and 1-to-1 communications cost-effectively over LTE and Wi-Fi networks, to keep teams connected. Motorola Solutions’ broadband PTT platforms also provide interconnectivity with two-way radio systems so organizations can maximize coverage and connectivity across any network on any device including radio, smartphone or PC.

With three major telecommunications operators in Europe: Telia in Sweden, SFR in France and KPN in the Netherlands, Motorola Solutions has a proven track record of network-integrated mission-critical broadband PTT platforms that deliver best-in-class performance for cost-efficiency, reliability, scalability, voice quality and a wide range of advanced features.

VIDEO SECURITY & ANALYTICS

With increased complex pressures on safety during the pandemic, video security solutions provide unique ways of addressing these challenges. At IDEX, COVID-19 response technologies, including AI-enabled analytics which can detect people with elevated body temperatures or those not wearing face-masks, will be presented. In addition to the COVID-19 response solutions, Motorola Solutions will showcase its video and analytics portfolio, which includes fixed cameras, infrastructure and software that provide an integrated monitoring, detection and analytics solution to enhance security.

NEW TWO-WAY RADIO SOLUTION

At IDEX 2021 Motorola Solutions showcases for the first time the new MXP600 TETRA radio (https://bit.ly/2M1OiHc) - a next generation, lightweight and highly rugged radio which takes the proven capabilities of mission-critical voice communication to new levels. The smart radio will help agencies to flexibly evolve their mission-critical solutions while taking full advantage of the benefits of secure radio voice communications. The innovative device provides excellent audio quality through intelligent microphone technology. Over-The-Air-Programming (OTAP) makes it possible for radios to be updated on-the-go within minutes and flexible collaboration provided by a smartphone app so that users can work with their smartphone alongside the MXP600.

For further information please contact: Susanne Stier Motorola Solutions Mobile: +49 (0)172 6161773 Susanne.Stier@motorolasolutions.com