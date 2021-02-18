Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State Vaccination Program

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 96 percent of first doses received for week 1-9 first doses. The week 10 allocation from the federal government is beginning to arrive in New York State, and New York's health care distribution sites have administered 85 percent of doses so far delivered.

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

"New Yorkers have been doing their part to keep the infection rate down, and we're continuing to do everything we can to get shots into arms as quickly and fairly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "It's working - we've made it past the post-holiday surge and our numbers continue to go down every day - but our issue remains lack of federal supply. With new leadership in Washington we are now expecting another increase in doses for week 11, allowing us to vaccinate even more New Yorkers every week and bringing us one step closer to winning this war and becoming the first COVID-free state."

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 40 percent of the week 10 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 2,335,250

First Doses Administered - 2,109,690; 90%

Second Doses Received - 1,284,300

Second Doses Administered - 984,100

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 228,670 189,524 83% Central New York 191,470 166,654 87% Finger Lakes 216,700 193,038 89% Long Island 452,000 393,401 87% Mid-Hudson 340,370 270,048 79% Mohawk Valley 103,685 83,321 80% New York City 1,617,410 1,365,944 84% North Country 116,705 107,786 92% Southern Tier 114,075 105,394 92% Western New York 238,465 218,680 92% Statewide 3,619,550 3,093,790 85%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 320,525 208,800 529,325 2,808,825 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 317,700 244,500 562,200 3,371,025 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21* 142,575 105,950 248,525 3,619,550

*These numbers represent 40 percent of the Week 10 allocation. The full Week 10 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 21.

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 96 percent of first doses received from the federal government for weeks 1-9 but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.